WEATHER

What makes a storm a nor'easter?
EMBED </>More News Videos

AccuWeather explains the term and details how a nor'easter forms. (AccuWeather)

While many in the Northeast associate nor'easters with snow, winter is not the only time these storms can happen.

A nor'easter is a low pressure system that starts in the Southeast and intensifies as it moves to the Northeast, AccuWeather explains. Warm air from the system clashes with cold air as it moves to the northeast. They are called nor'easters because of the direction of the winds.

Nor'easters can cause crippling snow storms, heavy rain, gale force winds and beach erosion. They are strongest and most common between September and April.
Related Topics:
weatherstormaccuweathersnowwinter storm
Load Comments
WEATHER
2016 Ends Dry
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting at hotel
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
I-Team uncovers employer in deadly Hillsborough accident
South Carolina confirms tuberculosis case at school
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Show More
Man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Toddler thrilled to get 'Weatherman' suit for Christmas
Crews search for missing plane in Lake Erie
Nativity stolen from North Carolina church
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
More News
Top Video
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting at hotel
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Nativity stolen from North Carolina church
Mechanical issue forces United flight to return to RDU
More Video