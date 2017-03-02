What is the EF-Scale?

  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: State Board of Education decides fate of Durham's troubled Kestrel Heights Charter School
The Enhanced Fujita scale looks at the damage caused by a tornado to measure its strength. (AccuWeather)

Measuring the strength of a tornado can be difficult based on sight alone, and weather instruments could easily be damaged by the strong winds.

The Enhanced Fujita scale (EF-Scale) looks at the damage caused by a tornado to measure its strength.

The EF-Scale ranges from 0-5. EF-0 to EF-1 tornadoes cause light to moderate damage, breaking windows and branches, according to AccuWeather.

EF-2 to EF-3 tornadoes can cause roofs to be torn off houses and cars and trains to be lifted and overturned.

EF-4 to EF-5 tornadoes are the most severe. According to AccuWeather, entire neighborhoods can be leveled and cars can be thrown up to 300 feet by these twisters.
