What to do if you see a tornado while driving

AccuWeather has tips to help keep you safe while driving in the event of a tornado. (AccuWeather)

If you ever see a tornado while driving, make sure you follow these tips from AccuWeather to help keep you safe.

Do not outrun a tornado in your car. Tornadoes travel fast and do not follow a road, according to AccuWeather. If the tornado is far enough away, drive in a 90-degree angle away from it.

If the threat of a tornado is immediate, abandon your car and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If there is no building nearby, AccuWeather also suggests not to hide under your car, and to find a ditch or a low spot and get as far away from your car as possible.

You should not leave your car to enter a mobile home in the event of a tornado, as your car is safer in this scenario. If you do find yourself in your car, make sure your seatbelt is on and your head is covered below your windshield and windows to protect your head from glass, AccuWeather says.

Underpasses are not safe places to hide out during a tornado, as these locations can actually be more dangerous during this weather event.
First Alert Mode: Water rescues across Triangle as drivers get stuck in flood water
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
Showers Ending Today
