WEATHER

'You wish that there was something you could have done to prevent it' The life of a storm chaser

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather storm chaser Reed Timmer reflects on the exhilarating and sometimes heartbreaking aspects of the job. (AccuWeather)

Being a storm chaser has its highs and lows, sometimes very close together.

AccuWeather storm chaser Reed Timmer knows about these firsthand.

"I absolutely love what I do as a storm chaser. When I'm out there storm chasing, I definitely have a sense of purpose," Timmer said.

That purpose comes not just from the exhilaration of chasing the storm, Timmer explained, but also from being able to send out information that could save lives.

While getting that information out, Timmer always prepares and does everything he can to remain safe so as not to create more work for emergency responders.

"Safety is a top priority when we're out there storm chasing," he said. "When you're covering the storm and trying to warn people in its path, you never want to become the victim of the storm and exhaust emergency resources."

After a storm has passed, storm chasers are often involved with rescue and recovery efforts.

"The feeling is definitely intense. It's almost like, when you witness a suffering like that firsthand, you wish that there was something you could have done to prevent it," he said. "Your natural human instinct is to help others at all costs."

Learn more about Timmer's job in the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherstormtornadohurricanewinter weather
WEATHER
Raindrops moving out, snowflakes moving in?
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
Rain Moves Out
WATCH: Bus with 29 kids aboard skids out of control, crashes
More Weather
Top Stories
Wake County school principal responds to racist videos
Raindrops moving out, snowflakes moving in?
FBI's deputy director stepping down amid repeated criticism from Trump
Silver Alert issued, man's truck found in Tar River
Keurig buys Dr. Pepper Snapple, creating a beverage giant
Internet challenge involving guns gaining popularity
1 killed in 'accidental' Fayetteville house fire
Teen pulled from Wake County pond dies 4 months after crash
Show More
Bronx parents charged after child found living in squalor
EMS dispatch refused service to man shot 16 times
Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over
Clayton teen accused of trying to shoot mother in bed
Parents upset after school police handcuffed 7-year-old boy
More News
Top Video
What's the future for solar energy in NC?
Teen pulled from Wake County pond dies 4 months after crash
Clayton teen accused of trying to shoot mother in bed
New youth basketball league kicks off in Durham
More Video