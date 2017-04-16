What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?

If you're wondering why it smells like smoke over Central NC, here's why! #smoke #ncwx pic.twitter.com/BxoVAXSr4B — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 16, 2017

The smell of smoke is the area is suspected to come from the wildfires in the NC mountains. There are no fires locally. — Apex Police Dept. (@ApexPolice) April 16, 2017

Raleigh residents observe the smoky skies

Not sure which way wind is blowing 2day but there's haze & smell of smoke in air Downtown #Raleigh assuming from wildfires west of us #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KXZGhfuyEC — Lori Denberg (@LDENBERG) April 16, 2017

Big talker on #Easter Sunday - all the smoke in air over #Raleigh. People gathering 2 ? it &?complaining about it! Share what you see #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/YOJ6ic2d7e — Lori Denberg (@LDENBERG) April 16, 2017

Folks in the Raleigh area spent Easter Sunday asking what caused a blanket of smoke to cloud the Triangle.The National Weather Service said the most likely cause of the smoke is from a fire that started in southeast Georgia near the southern end of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.This is the "West Mims Fire" and is currently still burning and will likely continue to burn for some time, the NWS said Sunday.Winds in our area have sustained speeds of 10-20 mph, with gusts close to 25-30 mph. That would explain why the smoke is visible in our area, according to ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell.Crews have searched the area and haven't found any active fires.High pressure over the southeast has kept the smoke contained to the south and west of central North Carolina. Over the past day, though, the high has shifted east, allowing the smoke to be directed to our area.Eyewitnesses said the smell of smoke was palpable Sunday afternoon, prompting many to take their concerns to social media.