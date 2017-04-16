WEATHER

What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?

Smoky haze over downtown Raleigh (ABC11/Lori Denberg)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Folks in the Raleigh area spent Easter Sunday asking what caused a blanket of smoke to cloud the Triangle.

The National Weather Service said the most likely cause of the smoke is from a fire that started in southeast Georgia near the southern end of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

This is the "West Mims Fire" and is currently still burning and will likely continue to burn for some time, the NWS said Sunday.

Winds in our area have sustained speeds of 10-20 mph, with gusts close to 25-30 mph. That would explain why the smoke is visible in our area, according to ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell.



Crews have searched the area and haven't found any active fires.

Raleigh residents observe the smoky skies



High pressure over the southeast has kept the smoke contained to the south and west of central North Carolina. Over the past day, though, the high has shifted east, allowing the smoke to be directed to our area.


Eyewitnesses said the smell of smoke was palpable Sunday afternoon, prompting many to take their concerns to social media.

