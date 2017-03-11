Will central North Carolina see snow tomorrow?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1794506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The North Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for winter weather

Will we see snow on Sunday? Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann says any accumulation now looks to be a brief dusting that will melt quickly once the snow ends.If you're heading to the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Raleigh today, it is going to be chilly but sunny. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s until lunchtime when temps creep up into the 40s and even 50s in some areas.Computer models agree that Sunday's weather event will barely be noticeable for central North Carolina. We've got some high-level clouds moving in from the west, which is the same storm system that could bring a dusting of snow to the Triangle and as much as an inch of snow south of the Triangle.As of now, Hohmann says the snow will be brief and the snow will be light. Most snow that falls will melt.Some models suggest the snow may barely reach RDU before dissipating; some areas may see nothing at all.There will be enough snow to bring a coating to perhaps 1/2 inch on exposed and grassy surfaces. But this will melt pretty quickly during the rest of Sunday as the storm slides well south of the Carolinas.The light snow should arrive in central NC around 6 a.m. Sunday and will be gone by noon. The sun will likely be out by the afternoon with highs in the 40s.By the way, we did have thunderstorms last Wednesday - in case you were wondering.It will remain unseasonably cold right into the start of next week.More clouds will return on Monday as yet another storm moves toward the region. This system will bring some rain showers late Monday, Monday night into early Tuesday. Then drier weather will return later Tuesday.