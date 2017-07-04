Will it rain? Your 4th fireworks forecast

As we prepare to watch 4th of July fireworks, there are some scattered showers around.From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., any rain out there will die out as the sun goes down.From 9 p.m. to midnight, there will be plenty of clouds around and it will be muggy, but almost all of the rain has shut off.The lack of wind may cause the firework smoke to hang around longer than normal. This would cut down on visibility.So, if you can watch fireworks off in the distance from your back porch, you may have trouble seeing them. For tonight, closer will be better for fireworks viewing.Midnight to 6 a.m. will be warm and muggy with the rain gone. You might see some patchy fog.If you're out and about on this Fourth, please stay safe, call a cab or an Uber if you need too, and Happy Birthday America!