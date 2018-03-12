Will the snow affect my evening commute?

The wintry mix could stick to roads in some areas, which could lead to slick spots

Bridges and overpasses will be especially hazardous

Rain/snow will clear late Monday evening.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1654863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.

With the winter weather upon us, we know you might be thinking-- how will this affect my evening commute?ABC11 is in First Alert Mode tracking the wintry mix that will fall during the Monday evening rush. Rain will fall until lunchtime before switching over to snow between 3 - 5 p.m., so here's what to expect:Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state."Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abott, NCDOT spokesperson.Drivers should take it slow on the way home tonight because there will be slick spots! Wrecks are already being reported in the western and northern parts of the Triangle.