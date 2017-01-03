WEATHER

Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Don 'Bigweather' Schwenneker gives the latest on the forecast (WTVD)

The big question for everyone today is will there be snow later this week or not. It's still a little too early to say for certain one way or another, but some models are showing the possibility.

Heavy thunderstorms crossed the region this morning with a weak frontal boundary, and with it passing, drier air will move into the region and temperatures will rise into the 60s. Clouds will linger across Central North Carolina this afternoon and tonight.

Another cold front will sweep through Central North Carolina around midday on Wednesday. By the time this front arrives, the atmosphere will have dried out too much for there to be any precipitation. Once that front moves through, westerly winds help take temperatures into the 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

However, colder air will work in from the west and readings will drop into the 30s on Wednesday night. Arctic air will lead to colder weather for the rest of the week with readings no higher than the 40s on Thursday and down into the 20s on Thursday night.

A large area of high pressure will be centered over northern Virginia by late Friday. The clockwise wind flow around this high will help maintain the colder air over eastern and southeastern U.S. during the latter part of this week.

A storm system in the Pacific Northwest will gradually work eastward this week. This system will cause an area of low pressure to form over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. This system will send moisture northeast into the Carolinas and into this very cold air that will be in place. This setup could bring Central North Carolina some ice and snow mostly on Friday night into Saturday.

We are still too far out to nail down whether it will be flurries, or something more. We are watching...

