Will we see more snow on Wednesday?

Looking at the latest data, most models have backed off a little on the snow for Tuesday night and Wednesday, but still show at least some light snow around central North Carolina, whether it be just flurries or up to an inch.The EURO model is by far the most bullish on snowfall, showing a few inches across the area.It's also been the most consistent with the snow coming in on the heels of another Arctic Front. Typically with fronts coming in from the northwest, we don't see much wintry precipitation as the mountains get the lion share of the snow. Basically, the storm dries up.This system, however, has impressive upper-level support causing a good lift in the atmosphere which could ring out more precipitation than normal... in this case snow.The EURO is also advertising the development of an area of low pressure off the North Carolina coast as the front moves across the state which would aid in increasing moisture to feed the system.Right now it looks like late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but the timing is in question and so is the amount of snow.It would be premature to give totals at this time given the different model solutions...we'll have more high-resolution data tomorrow and Tuesday to fine tune the forecast.