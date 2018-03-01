The threat of severe weather will diminish very quickly this evening as a line of heavy showers moves out of the region by 7 pm. Skies will clear later tonight, but gusty winds will develop as a strong storm system develops off the New England coast. Skies will clear with lows in the low and mid 40s.As the strong storm system strengthens in the Atlantic, strong gusty winds will buffet central North Carolina. There is a Wind Advisory in effect tomorrow as winds will gust to 40-45 mph. That's strong enough to bring down limbs or small trees, and may result in some power outages. Be sure to secure any loose objects outdoors.Otherwise, skies will be sunny with highs in the mid and upper 50s. The winds will gradually diminish tomorrow night, but it will remain blustery with lows in the lower 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Saturday will be sunny and still a breezy as high pressure moves in. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 50s again. Dry and cool weather will be the rule through early next week.Have a great evening,Chris