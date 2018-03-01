A warm front will lift northward through the area. This will produce rain, locally heavy, across the Triangle today along with embedded thunderstorms.Those thunderstorms can be strong, producing strong wind gusts. Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s.A cold front with this storm will move west to east across the Triangle by the evening hours and skies will begin to clear late with a gusty wind developing.Cooler, drier air will usher in behind the front as high pressure begins to build in. A good deal of sunshine will be seen Friday with very windy conditions. Sustained winds will be out of the NW from 15-25mph, but gusts could top out over 40mph!Sunshine sticks around through the weekend with temperatures in the 50s.A storm system developing over the Plains Sunday night into Monday will push a cold front into the Appalachians Tuesday. This will lead to an increase in clouds with the chance for some showers Tuesday into Tuesday night.Have a great Thursday and hold on to your hats!Bigweather