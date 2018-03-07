WEATHER

Sunshine Returns Today

Some clouds and even patchy fog will be around at the start of today. An upper-level disturbance may still bring a shower to a few spots, but clouds will break for afternoon sun. A northwesterly breeze will pick up and get gusty. It will also allow temperatures to rebound higher than yesterday with readings reaching the low 50s.

Temperatures will fall just below freezing tonight with mostly clear skies and the wind diminishes early.

Another upper disturbance will swing through the state Thursday reinforcing the colder air, but it will remain dry with some sunshine. Highs will hit only the upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.

High pressure building in will lead to a good deal of sunshine to round out the week.

That high will start to move east of the Triangle Friday night into Saturday, while another developing storm system will start to approach from the west.

Clouds will start to build in during the day Saturday, but a west-southwest flow will promote slightly warmer conditions in the afternoon. Rain will look to push into the area later Saturday night into Sunday.

Have a great hump day!

