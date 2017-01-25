A very dry flow of air brought what will be the last real nice day for central North Carolina for the rest of January.High pressure that was over the region last night has moved off to the east as planned and a warm southwest flow took readings into the upper 60s and lower 70s as planned. Readings will turn progressively lower the rest of this week and remain cool through the upcoming weekend into next week.The storm that was over Kansas 24 hours and that brought anywhere from4 inches to 20 inches of snow across southern South Dakota and northern Nebraska is over northern Illinois. This storm will track northeast forcing a southward trailing cold front eastward into the Appalachians later tonight then through central North Carolina first thing tomorrow morning.This front will bring increasing cloudiness tonight then a few hit- and-miss sprinkles and brief showers late tonight and tomorrow morning. Then dry air moving in behind this front will bring a partly sunny sky along with lower readings tomorrow afternoon compared to this afternoon.High pressure building eastward from the Rockies and an evolving Polar Vortex over the Great Lakes will help bring central North Carolina a prolonged period of northwesterly flow leading to cool but dry weather for Friday and through the day Sunday of this upcoming weekend.Cold air will stay in place over the northeast and eastern U.S.through early next week and lingering cool weather is expected through the rest of next week.A large upper-level feature tracking from the western Great Lakes southeast then east across the central Appalachians Sunday night and Monday could bring central north Carolina a couple of rain and snow showers. But any important snow will occur only in the North Carolina mountains where some places could pick up several inches Sunday into Monday.Have a great evening!Chris