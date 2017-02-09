Even though temperatures stayed in the upper 50s overnight, expect falling temperatures during the morning, then it won't rise any higher than the low 50s this afternoon even with the return of sunshine. A gusty northwest wind reaching 35 mph at times will add to the colder feel.High pressure moving into the central United States will move east and bring dry, cold weather tonight with temps in the 20s.Tomorrow will be another chilly day with temperatures climbing no higher than 50 during the afternoon. At least there will be less wind, and more sunshine than clouds tomorrow.That high pressure area helping to bring the colder weather will move east of the Carolinas tomorrow night and Saturday, causing surface winds to turn out of the south and southwest. This wind change will allow warm air to return with readings rising 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal on Saturday and well into the 70s on Sunday. That temp may challenge records.A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday. The slower movement of this front allows the atmosphere to moisten up enough to bring more clouds and a shower on Monday. This front is projected to stall just south of central North Carolina Monday night and Tuesday with a series of weak low pressure areas moving along the front, bringing cool, wet weather to the region Tuesday and Wednesday.Have a great Thursday and get out the cold gear!Bigweather