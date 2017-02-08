A cold front slowly pushing southward will move through central North Carolina late tonight with a few showers and in some spots a gusty thunderstorm. A gusty northwest wind behind the front will help usher in a much cooler day tomorrow. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s tomorrow, though dry air will start to break up the leftover clouds in the afternoon.A high pressure moving into the central U.S. will move east and bring dry and noticeably colder weather tomorrow night. Friday will be another chilly day with temperatures dropping into the low to middle 20s tomorrow night, then generally no higher than 50 F on Friday.That high pressure area helping to bring the colder weather will move east of the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday, causing surface winds to turn more out of the south and southwest. This wind change will allow unseasonably warm air to return to central North Carolina this weekend with readings rising 10-15 degrees above normal on Saturday and well into the 70s on Sunday. If there's a good deal of sunshine, the record high of 79 F for the airport could be challenged.Looking toward next week, another cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday. The slower movement of this front might allow the atmosphere to moisten up enough to bring more clouds and perhaps a shower across parts of central North Carolina Monday. This front is projected to stall just south of central North Carolina Monday night and Tuesday with a series of weak low pressure areas moving along the front, possibly bringing cool, wet weather to the region Tuesday and Wednesday.Have a great evening!Chris