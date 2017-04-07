EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1843609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The storms are mostly gone, but damage and a a wind advisory remain.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the ABC11 viewing area from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Meteorologist Steve Stewart says gusts could reach 30-35mph!In the wake of the strong line of thunderstorms that moved through central North Carolina Thursday morning, we are experiencing lingering gusty winds that caused some tree damage in areas.Though it will not be as windy as Thursday, gusts around 40mph are still likely later today and those winds combined with highs in the lower 60s will make it feel more like early to mid-March across our area, Stewart said."We should see a fair amount of sun today with some fair weather clouds, but it will be another windy day once the sun comes out and stronger winds aloft mix down later this morning through the afternoon hours," he said.Duke Energy power crews are watching the weather and are ready to respond to power outages."Something we want to encourage, especially with the high winds we're expecting that could have limbs and trees knock down lines, make sure you stay away from any downed power lines, always assume they are energized and dangerous," said Duke Energy spokeswoman Meredith Archie.Duke Energy advises having some supplies on hand if you do lose power. There are crews stationed throughout the service area.If you have an outage, you can call Duke Energy or text the word "OUT" to 57801.Meanwhile, Stewart says high pressure builds in from the west tonight and tomorrow...the upper low moves northward into eastern Canada, so winds aloft weaken and so does our pressure gradient, causing winds to slacken under mainly clear skies tonight."Dew points will likely be too cold for much frost to form overnight, but, temperatures around freezing are possible in the colder spots north of the Triangle," he said.So anyone with sensitive plants outdoors should bring them in or cover them up if you got an early start in the garden.It is not quite as cold tomorrow night, but again we have a cool night with clear skies and light winds with the surface high now squarely overhead.