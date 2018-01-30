In the wake of a departing storm system, a northwest flow of very dry and cool air will bring a clearing sky and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Being caught between two systems will also kick up our winds. Gusts today could run as high as 35 mph.High pressure building over Central North Carolina will reinforce this dry and cool pattern with a clear and cold night tonight.Clear and chilly weather will continue tomorrow and tomorrow night as high pressure remains in place before slowly working eastward on Thursday. Lower-level winds will turn out of the south during this time, tapping into a moist flow leading to increasing cloudiness on Thursday and temps pushing back near 60.Another cold front will then barrel through Thursday night with some rain. Cold air will quickly move in behind this front and there can be a lingering rain or snow shower first thing Friday morning from the upper-level system which will lag behind the cold front. Behind this feature, a northwest flow of dry, cold air will bring a clearing sky later Friday.Building high pressure will bring dry and cold weather for Friday and Saturday before moving eastward Saturday night. A more southerly flow will once again set up and lead to more clouds on Sunday.Another front will then arrive for Sunday and Monday and it is possible that the cold air in place might be slow to leave and result in some frozen precipitation with this front.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather