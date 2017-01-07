Winter snowstorm moving through Central NC

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that began at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Hourly forecast: When will it start snowing?
11 p.m. Update from ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann
The rain has changed to snow over parts of the Triangle to the north as of 11 p.m.
Roads in #Durham already snow covered. Be careful! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pgPVWzzPM7— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) January 7, 2017
The precipitation expanding now and snow starting to stick in many areas. Still rain and wintry mix to the south... pic.twitter.com/viRGyoVBrW— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) January 7, 2017
Snow was falling in Durham, while there was still sleet and rain in Wake county.
Not a lot of change to the forecast-heavy snow for the northern part of the viewing area. Some spots in northern Orange and Durham counties to the Virginia border could see 8 to 10 inches of snow.
In Wake County, sleet will mix with the snow at times, especially in the southern parts. So there could be a large range in snow and sleet accumulations, with an inch or two in southern Wake to 6 or 7 in northern Wake county.
Further south, rain will fall through the late night hours around Fayetteville and Goldsboro, then change to freezing rain and sleet before ending as snow. Accumulations there may be only an inch or less. Bitterly cold air will follow the storm, with some areas near zero by Monday morning.
Freezing rain may be an issue from Rocky Mount to Goldsboro, up to a quarter of an inch in spots.
Snow ends midday Saturday and clearing out by early evening. But it will be very cold Saturday night, with lows between 6 and 12 degrees.
It'll be sunny on Sunday, with highs near 30, and some melting on roads with snow, but bitter cold Sunday night, with lows between 0-10 degrees.
