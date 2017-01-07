  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FIRST ALERT MODE

Winter snowstorm moving through Central NC
EMBED </>More News Videos

The latest forecast and team coverage as the snowstorm arrives.

By and Don Schwenneker
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina ahead of the snow storm expected to arrive Friday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that began at 7 p.m. Friday night.

A winter storm warning goes into effect 7 p.m. Friday night for the areas shaded in pink.


Hourly forecast: When will it start snowing?

11 p.m. Update from ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann

The rain has changed to snow over parts of the Triangle to the north as of 11 p.m.



Snow was falling in Durham, while there was still sleet and rain in Wake county.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSING AND DELAY INFORMATION
Get important weather updates from the ABC11 News App

Not a lot of change to the forecast-heavy snow for the northern part of the viewing area. Some spots in northern Orange and Durham counties to the Virginia border could see 8 to 10 inches of snow.

In Wake County, sleet will mix with the snow at times, especially in the southern parts. So there could be a large range in snow and sleet accumulations, with an inch or two in southern Wake to 6 or 7 in northern Wake county.

Click here to send us your weather pictures and video
Note to iPhone users: Due to a bug, open the link in Safari or go to the Eyewitness tab in the ABC11 News app

Further south, rain will fall through the late night hours around Fayetteville and Goldsboro, then change to freezing rain and sleet before ending as snow. Accumulations there may be only an inch or less. Bitterly cold air will follow the storm, with some areas near zero by Monday morning.

Freezing rain may be an issue from Rocky Mount to Goldsboro, up to a quarter of an inch in spots.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

Snow ends midday Saturday and clearing out by early evening. But it will be very cold Saturday night, with lows between 6 and 12 degrees.

It'll be sunny on Sunday, with highs near 30, and some melting on roads with snow, but bitter cold Sunday night, with lows between 0-10 degrees.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldsnow stormncdot
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FAQ: ABC11 answers your snow storm questions
Hourly winter weather forecast
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
FIRST ALERT MODE
FAQ: ABC11 answers your snow storm questions
More first alert mode
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
Major Winter Storm
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Hourly winter weather forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Hourly winter weather forecast
School, business closings and delays information center
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball held Friday night
Latest information on road conditions
Durham police arrest 2 in multiple armed robberies
5 dead, 8 hurt in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Show More
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Snowstorm won't stop Raleigh couple's wedding
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
Teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos
More News
Top Video
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Cooper and Council of State take oaths of office
Snowstorm won't stop Raleigh couple's wedding
More Video