ABC11 TOGETHER

Winter storm survival guide

(Shutterstock)

Here are some tips and links to help you survive a winter storm!

TO REPORT A POWER OUTAGE

-Duke Energy Progress is asking customers to report outages or register for outage notifications on their website or call 1-800-419-6356.
CLICK HERE FOR WAKE ELECTRIC OUTAGE MAP

CLICK HERE FOR FAYETTEVILLE PWC OUTAGE CENTER

HELPFUL NUMBERS FOR ROAD INFORMATION

  • Call 511 North Carolina's toll-free travel information line, the latest on current travel conditions, including major closures and wrecks, on interstate, state and U.S. routes.

  • Dial *HP from your mobile phone for help from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • Motorist assistance from the NCDOT State Farm Safety Patrol is available in certain parts of the state.

  • TIMS, or or Traveler Information Management System, provides real-time information on events that may affect travel across the state.

Click here for ABC11 Traffic

WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU LOSE POWER IN WINTER

Read more here

FOR SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS, CLICK HERE
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathershelterroad safetysnowtrafficabc11 together
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
We've got ice - some snow - and more ice
What to do when you lose power in winter
Slick roads affect some schools, but not Wake County
List of shelters open in the Triangle
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
Raleigh Christmas Tree lighting celebration
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Downtown Raleigh Christmas Tree lighting Saturday night
More abc11 together
WEATHER
Where to go if you're dreaming of a white Christmas
Prepare your home for winter weather
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
My phone says snow. Is that real?!!
More Weather
Top Stories
Off-duty officer arrested for DWI in Johnston County
Man charged in Mariah Woods' death faces judge, bond at 1M
Duke rescinds journalism award given to Charlie Rose
Man wanted for robbing several Fayetteville businesses
Woman says man on bike grabbed her butt on Durham trail
Kinston man arrested, accused of murdering teen
My phone says snow. Is that real?!!
Triangle families seeking help to stop deportation
Show More
Man injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Regular chocolate milk returning to school lunches
Body of missing 4 year-old girl found in pond
1st baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in TX
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Raleigh
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
More Photos