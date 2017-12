Winter storm survival guide

TO REPORT A POWER OUTAGE

HELPFUL NUMBERS FOR ROAD INFORMATION

Call 511 North Carolina's toll-free travel information line, the latest on current travel conditions, including major closures and wrecks, on interstate, state and U.S. routes.



Dial *HP from your mobile phone for help from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.



Motorist assistance from the NCDOT State Farm Safety Patrol is available in certain parts of the state.



TIMS, or or Traveler Information Management System, provides real-time information on events that may affect travel across the state.

WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU LOSE POWER IN WINTER

Here are some tips and links to help you survive a winter storm!-Duke Energy Progress is asking customers to report outages or register for outage notifications on their website or call 1-800-419-6356.