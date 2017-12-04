Winter storm survival guide

TO REPORT A POWER OUTAGE
-Duke Energy Progress is asking customers to report outages or register for outage notifications on their website or call 1-800-419-6356.
CLICK HERE FOR WAKE ELECTRIC OUTAGE MAP
CLICK HERE FOR FAYETTEVILLE PWC OUTAGE CENTER
HELPFUL NUMBERS FOR ROAD INFORMATION
- Call 511 North Carolina's toll-free travel information line, the latest on current travel conditions, including major closures and wrecks, on interstate, state and U.S. routes.
- Dial *HP from your mobile phone for help from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
- Motorist assistance from the NCDOT State Farm Safety Patrol is available in certain parts of the state.
- TIMS, or or Traveler Information Management System, provides real-time information on events that may affect travel across the state.
Click here for ABC11 Traffic
WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU LOSE POWER IN WINTER
Read more here
FOR SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS, CLICK HERE