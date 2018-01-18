WEATHER

Winter storm: Transit updates

A GoTriangle bus (Wikimedia )

The winter storm has created several transit cancellations in our area.

Go Triangle

GoTriangle fixed-route and Go OnDemand services are canceled until at least noon, when Sunday-level service may begin. GoTriangle ACCESS service will not operate. Please call 919-485-RIDE (7433) before heading to your bus stop.

Go Raleigh

Services begin at 10am on major thoroughfares only. Secondary roads will not be serviced until conditions improve. GoRaleigh Access services are canceled as vehicles are not able to serve customers at their residences.

Go Durham

GoDurham is planning to operate Sunday-level service, beginning at 12:00pm today, January 18. GoDurham ACCESS will not operate. Please call 919-485-RIDE (7433) before heading to your bus stop.

Chapel Hill Transit

Chapel Hill Transit continues to delay services until further notice due to safety concerns, weather conditions and discussions with Emergency Management staff. EZ Rider medical dialysis trips only after 12pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
T-Storms in Spots
Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the Atlantic
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current
More Weather
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News