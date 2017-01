Winter system moving toward Central NC

A winter storm warning goes into effect 7 p.m. Friday night for the areas shaded in pink.

3 p.m. Update from ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann

7 a.m. Update from ABC11 Meteorologist Don Schwenneker

European model

GFS model

Canadian model

Latest #snowfall forecast amounts. Remember, a warm ground will melt #snow, so not this much on ground. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/xXKuwSHLMa — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 6, 2017

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina ahead of the snow storm expected to arrive Friday night.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night.Snow increases this evening from RDU to the north, with a rain/mix to the south. Travel could go downhill mid- to late evening as snow rates increase, even with temperatures above freezing.Snow overnight from RDU to the north, a mix to the south. The snow/mix line may end up over Wake county, so southern Wake may only see 2 to 3 inches snow & sleet, and northern Wake (Wake Forest, North Raleigh) could see 5 to 7 inches mainly snow. It's a very tough call where this line sets up.All snow in Durham to the north, 6 to 8 inches by late morning. Some spots near 10 inches.Last time RDU had 10 inches of snow was January 2001. We're NOT calling for 10 inches at RDU however.Fayetteville folks, mainly rain Friday night, mixing with sleet, changing to snow Saturday before ending. Look for 1 top 2 inches.Freezing rain may be an issue from Rocky Mount to Goldsboro, up to a quarter of an inch in spots.Snow ends midday Saturday and clearing out by early evening. But it will be very cold Saturday night, with lows between 6 and 12 degrees.It'll be sunny on Sunday, with highs near 30, and some melting on roads with snow, but bitter cold Sunday night, with lows between 0-10 degrees.Snow Watch Day 3. So, what has changed? Well, I've upped the snow totals for the northern counties and lowered it for parts of the Sandhills. Let's look at the models first.The European has been consistent on its snowfall totals. It has pushed us to the upper end of the snowfall spectrum all week and continues to today.Since yesterday it has shifted the bullseye back to the west and has kept amount to over 14 inches in the highest areas. That's A LOT of snow.The American model, the GFS, hasn't changed its amounts, and has continued to come into agreement with the Euro.It continues to the have the Triangle in the 6-10+ inches category. Its bullseye is a little further east of the Euro. I want to show one other model, the Canadian.It is also showing the heaviest amounts in the same areas. Let's look at the surface.Well, the surface forecast from the WPC still keeps that big red 'L' (low pressure), close to the coast and that throws a lot of moisture back at us, into some very cold air. Moisture + Cold Air = SnowIt also shows more areas of rain in the southern counties. That will keep the totals lower in the Sandhills. With more rain, and warmer air, you just won't see as much.With so much cold air flowing into the north, I've upped the totals. You've got everything in place to see a significant snowfall. We'll continue to tweek the forecast and update as more info comes in throughout the day. Now, where's my shovel?