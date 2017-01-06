  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FIRST ALERT MODE

Winter system moving toward Central NC
EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann

By and Don Schwenneker
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina ahead of the snow storm expected to arrive Friday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night.

A winter storm warning goes into effect 7 p.m. Friday night for the areas shaded in pink.


Hourly forecast: When will it start snowing?

3 p.m. Update from ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann

Snow increases this evening from RDU to the north, with a rain/mix to the south. Travel could go downhill mid- to late evening as snow rates increase, even with temperatures above freezing.

Snow overnight from RDU to the north, a mix to the south. The snow/mix line may end up over Wake county, so southern Wake may only see 2 to 3 inches snow & sleet, and northern Wake (Wake Forest, North Raleigh) could see 5 to 7 inches mainly snow. It's a very tough call where this line sets up.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSING AND DELAY INFORMATION
Get important weather updates from the ABC11 News App

All snow in Durham to the north, 6 to 8 inches by late morning. Some spots near 10 inches.

Last time RDU had 10 inches of snow was January 2001. We're NOT calling for 10 inches at RDU however.

Fayetteville folks, mainly rain Friday night, mixing with sleet, changing to snow Saturday before ending. Look for 1 top 2 inches.

Freezing rain may be an issue from Rocky Mount to Goldsboro, up to a quarter of an inch in spots.

Snow ends midday Saturday and clearing out by early evening. But it will be very cold Saturday night, with lows between 6 and 12 degrees.

It'll be sunny on Sunday, with highs near 30, and some melting on roads with snow, but bitter cold Sunday night, with lows between 0-10 degrees.

7 a.m. Update from ABC11 Meteorologist Don Schwenneker

Snow Watch Day 3. So, what has changed? Well, I've upped the snow totals for the northern counties and lowered it for parts of the Sandhills. Let's look at the models first.

The European has been consistent on its snowfall totals. It has pushed us to the upper end of the snowfall spectrum all week and continues to today.

European model


Since yesterday it has shifted the bullseye back to the west and has kept amount to over 14 inches in the highest areas. That's A LOT of snow.

Click here to send us your weather pictures and video
Note to iPhone users: Due to a bug, open the link in Safari or go to the Eyewitness tab in the ABC11 News app

The American model, the GFS, hasn't changed its amounts, and has continued to come into agreement with the Euro.

GFS model

CLICK HERE FOR WINTER WEATHER TIPS

It continues to the have the Triangle in the 6-10+ inches category. Its bullseye is a little further east of the Euro. I want to show one other model, the Canadian.

Canadian model


It is also showing the heaviest amounts in the same areas. Let's look at the surface.



Well, the surface forecast from the WPC still keeps that big red 'L' (low pressure), close to the coast and that throws a lot of moisture back at us, into some very cold air. Moisture + Cold Air = Snow

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

It also shows more areas of rain in the southern counties. That will keep the totals lower in the Sandhills. With more rain, and warmer air, you just won't see as much.



With so much cold air flowing into the north, I've upped the totals. You've got everything in place to see a significant snowfall. We'll continue to tweek the forecast and update as more info comes in throughout the day. Now, where's my shovel?

Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldsnow stormncdot
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FAQ: ABC11 answers your snow storm questions
Hourly winter weather forecast
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
FIRST ALERT MODE
FAQ: ABC11 answers your snow storm questions
More first alert mode
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
Major Winter Storm
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Hourly winter weather forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Hourly winter weather forecast
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
School, business closings and delays information center
Latest information on road conditions
Durham police arrest 2 in multiple armed robberies
Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball held Friday night
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Show More
Snowstorm won't stop Raleigh couple's wedding
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
5 dead, 8 hurt in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos
More News
Top Video
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Cooper and Council of State take oaths of office
Snowstorm won't stop Raleigh couple's wedding
More Video