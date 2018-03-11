A weak area of low pressure will continue to bring rain across the Southeast and the Deep South overnight. There can be some wet snow mixing in with the rain later tonight especially for the northwest counties of the viewing area along the NC/Virginia state line.Periods of rain will continue across the Triangle in the morning before changing to snow. Spots close to the Virginia border could pick up between 1-2 inches of a snow sleet mixture. That could lead to slick spots on roads. Currently there is a winter weather advisory in effect from 8am-8pm Monday.Closer to the Triangle a wintry mix will fall and some of that could stick to elevated surfaces. As temperatures drop below freezing tomorrow night, there can be some slick spots as the slushy areas freeze.The storm center will start to track to the northeast tomorrow night, and a cold northwesterly flow in the jet stream will prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be some sunshine, but daytime temperatures will be well below normal.Later in the week, the jet stream will turn more to the west and milder air will move into the Triangle. As a result, temperatures will be returning to normal levels on Friday, and a warming trend should continue next weekend.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell