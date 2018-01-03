  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
WEATHER

Winter Weather Advisory expands as snow blankets area

Winter weather update at 7pm on Wednesday

Note: ABC11 will be on air starting at 4 a.m. Thursday morning with special winter weather coverage.

Heavier than expected snowfall fell across eastern and central North Carolina on Wednesday, bring as much as 6 inches of snow in some areas by the evening.

A Winter Weather Warning was issued for several counties in the I-95 corridor.

Pinehurst had 6 inches while Sanford saw 3.3 inches of snow. Hillsborough and Clayton recorded an inch of accumulation by the evening.



The National Weather Service says the worst-case scenarios for snowfall in eastern North Carolina are materializing.



In Hillsborough, police said Power lines were down on Eno Street in the western part of town.

The weather service office in Raleigh said Wednesday it was receiving reports of 3 inches or more of snow in areas southeast of the city.

Accumulations between 2 inches and 4 inches are leading to hazardous travel conditions in the areas including Moore, Lee, Harnett, Scotland, Hoke, and Cumberland counties. Forecasters warn of significant reductions in visibility because of the snow.

The winter-storm warning remains in effect for the coastal plain until Thursday.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties until Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he would declare a State of Emergency for areas impacted by the storm.

The counties under the warning are Cumberland, Edgecombe, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Moore, Sampson, Wayne, Wilson, Halifax, Lee, and Nash. The advisory expires Thursday at 7 a.m.

Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Wake, and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Thursday.



Wednesday afternoon, Cooper held a news conference to provide North Carolinians with an update on the state's winter weather preparations.



Low pressure developing off the Florida coast that moved along the North Carolina Coast created the chance for snow.

The snow is expected to clear up for all areas Thursday morning with more Arctic air moving in.

Jonah Kaplan has the latest on the DOT's efforts to treat roads in the Triangle.



The reason this could be a bigger problem than just a normal snow event is that another blast of Arctic air arrives Thursday and lasts into the weekend.

RELATED STORY: Prepare your home for winter weather

State officials made preparations ahead of the expected winter storm and will continue to monitor roadways.

Motorists in areas hit by the winter storm are being told to expect treacherous driving conditions overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Crews prep roads for possible snow storm



With lows in the teens and highs in the 30s, the snow could linger on the ground for days, causing slick driving conditions.

Elaina Athans has the latest of the conditions in Johnston County.



The coldest days will be Friday and Saturday as high temperatures will be 20 degrees below normal.

The Red Cross, in partnership with the State of North Carolina and counties, will open an additional shelter in preparation of winter weather. The following shelters will be available in Eastern NC:

Columbus County shelter:
Edgewood Elementary School
317 E Calhoun St.
Whiteville, NC 28472

Currituck County:
Currituck Cooperative Ext Services
120 Community Way
Barco, NC 27917

Winter weather car hacks with Troubleshooter Diane Wilson

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
