Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10 a.m.

The ABC11 area is waking up to below freezing temperatures today and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area until 10 Sunday a.m..
The counties under the advisory are Wake, Franklin, Warren, Granville, and Vance. Meteorologist Brittany Bell says black ice is the main concern for the advisory.
Overnight there were several accidents on North Carolina roads, including one that closed I-440 West near US-70 for part of the morning. It is unclear if weather played a role in the crash.
As it gets dark, wet roads will get slick, so stay home if possible and if you go out, SLOW DOWN and be cautious on bridges, curves (including ramps), etc. NCDOT crews took a break earlier, but will be back in to keep an eye on roadways thru the night and into Sunday.— NCDOT Triangle Area (@NCDOT_Triangle) December 9, 2017
NC DOT officials say crews will be working through the night to monitor slick spots. They are advising people to stay off of the roads Saturday morning until temperatures are above freezing.
RDU experienced some delays because of the weather Friday. Airport officials said local flights were good to go Saturday but getting to their destination might be a problem. People can monitor flight statuses online.
12/9, 10 a.m. Update: Weather locally isn't impacting flights at RDU. However flights are being impacted by weather in destination cities such as New York and Washington. For a full update, visit https://t.co/2DCCNaN33E— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) December 9, 2017
Officials in the North Carolina mountains got ready for a much bigger winter event.
DOT crews in Henderson County prepared for this weekend by getting the trucks ready.
Crews started brining roads on Friday.
It comes as Gov. Roy Cooper has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week. He is urging you be ready for potentially dangerous winter weather.
Next week, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says another cold front will sweep in from the northwest later Tuesday.
This will bring a southwest wind flow for a short period of time pushing temps back to around 50. Then colder air will move back into the region. There will be a shower or two with the arrival of the colder air later Tuesday.
Another round of colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week as high pressure builds in.
