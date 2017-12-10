  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10 a.m.

First Alert Mode: A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for parts of the ABC11 viewing area starting at 10 p.m. and goes until 10 Sunday morning. (WTVD)

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode for a Winter Weather Advisory
Be careful heading out this morning, there could be black ice on the roads.
The ABC11 area is waking up to below freezing temperatures today and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area until 10 Sunday a.m..
The counties under the advisory are Wake, Franklin, Warren, Granville, and Vance. Meteorologist Brittany Bell says black ice is the main concern for the advisory.



Overnight there were several accidents on North Carolina roads, including one that closed I-440 West near US-70 for part of the morning. It is unclear if weather played a role in the crash.



NC DOT officials say crews will be working through the night to monitor slick spots. They are advising people to stay off of the roads Saturday morning until temperatures are above freezing.



RDU experienced some delays because of the weather Friday. Airport officials said local flights were good to go Saturday but getting to their destination might be a problem. People can monitor flight statuses online.



Officials in the North Carolina mountains got ready for a much bigger winter event.

READ MORE: North Carolina reports more than 15,000 power outages as snow falls across state

DOT crews in Henderson County prepared for this weekend by getting the trucks ready.

Winter storm survival guide

Crews started brining roads on Friday.
It comes as Gov. Roy Cooper has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week. He is urging you be ready for potentially dangerous winter weather.

RELATED: Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week

Next week, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says another cold front will sweep in from the northwest later Tuesday.

ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather

This will bring a southwest wind flow for a short period of time pushing temps back to around 50. Then colder air will move back into the region. There will be a shower or two with the arrival of the colder air later Tuesday.

Another round of colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week as high pressure builds in.

Also, be sure to share your snow pictures with us!


ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell has the winter weather outlook.

