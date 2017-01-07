ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a major winter storm brought ice, sleet, and snow to Central North Carolina today. While the snow has ended, roads remain treacherous.Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Additionally, the National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for hazardous travel conditions through noon Tuesday.Scattered areas of black ice will likely be a problem during the night into the morning hours Tonight through Tuesday.Dozens of crashes have been reported on Triangle roads.Total snowfall accumulations vary widely across the ABC11 viewing area. Person County got more than 9 inches in places, Alamance and Vance saw 8. Orange County got more than 5. Durham got between 3 and 7 depending on the location, while Wake got between 2 and half an inch. Areas to the south got less.Most of the region will have low temperatures falling to the lower teens tonight, and down into the single digits tomorrow night. Some places could drop to below zero. The fresh snow pack and light winds will allow temperatures to drop below where they normally would had the snow not fallen.