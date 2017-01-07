  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FIRST ALERT MODE

Winter weather advisory for hazardous travel conditions in North Carolina extended through noon Tuesday
EMBED </>More News Videos

We've see a lot of accidents on the roads.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a major winter storm brought ice, sleet, and snow to Central North Carolina today. While the snow has ended, roads remain treacherous.

ABC11.com will be live at 6 p.m. with a special digital only newscast on the winter storm

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Additionally, the National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for hazardous travel conditions through noon Tuesday.

Scattered areas of black ice will likely be a problem during the night into the morning hours Tonight through Tuesday.

Dozens of crashes have been reported on Triangle roads.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Gov. Cooper warned about worsening conditions on the roads Saturday evening

Click here to send us your weather pictures and video
Note to iPhone users: Due to a bug, open the link in Safari or go to the Eyewitness tab in the ABC11 News app
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSING AND DELAY INFORMATION

Get important weather updates from the ABC11 News App

Total snowfall accumulations vary widely across the ABC11 viewing area. Person County got more than 9 inches in places, Alamance and Vance saw 8. Orange County got more than 5. Durham got between 3 and 7 depending on the location, while Wake got between 2 and half an inch. Areas to the south got less.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival outside the ABC11 Durham studios.



Most of the region will have low temperatures falling to the lower teens tonight, and down into the single digits tomorrow night. Some places could drop to below zero. The fresh snow pack and light winds will allow temperatures to drop below where they normally would had the snow not fallen.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldsnow stormncdot
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FAQ: ABC11 answers your snow storm questions
Hourly winter weather forecast
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
FIRST ALERT MODE
FAQ: ABC11 answers your snow storm questions
More first alert mode
WEATHER
Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at RDU today
11 things to know about the winter storm
Latest road condition information
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
More Weather
Top Stories
11 things to know about the winter storm
School, business closings and delays information center
UNC-NC State game postponed until Sunday
Latest road condition information
Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at RDU today
Send us your snow photos
Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival
Show More
NCCU postpones basketball game due to weather
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Cooper presses Medicaid stance in inaugural address
More News
Top Video
Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at RDU today
Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Cooper and Council of State take oaths of office
More Video