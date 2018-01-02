  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

Winter Weather Advisory issued for I-95 corridor

Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in the I-95 corridor.

The counties under the advisory are Cumberland, Edgecombe, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson. The advisory expires Thursday at 7 a.m.

Arctic air is here and staying put for awhile ... all we need is a storm and we will get some snow. It's likely an area of low pressure will develop off the Florida coast and move along the North Carolina Coast Wednesday.

The question is, will it be close enough to give us some snow?



For some counties, the answer is yes.



State officials are making preparations ahead of the expected winter storm.

National Weather Service forecasters said the storm could leave up to 3 inches of snow in the easternmost counties.

Gov. Roy Cooper said a small change in a storm's track can make a big difference in how much snow falls and where. Cooper is encouraging families and businesses to get ready.

Motorists in areas hit by the winter storm are being told to expect treacherous driving conditions overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Accumulations up to three inches are possible in far northeastern counties (along and east of the I-95 corridor) as the storm strengthens late Wednesday night and early Thursday.



The NAM and RPM models are different. They show the low closer to the coast, bringing snow all the way into the Triangle.

The reason this could be a bigger problem than just a normal snow event is that another blast of Arctic air arrives Thursday and lasts into the weekend.

With lows in the teens and highs in the 30s, any snow that does fall could linger on the ground for days, causing slick driving conditions.

The coldest days will be Friday and Saturday as high temperatures will be 20 degrees below normal.

Our meteorologists will watch this closely and give updates as new information becomes available.

