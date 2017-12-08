Winter Weather Advisory: Over an inch of snow possible!

Winter Weather Advisory issued by @NWSRaleigh Begins at 9am and runs through 4pm Saturday. 1-2" of snow possible in the area. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yi4go0G7OS — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 8, 2017

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a Winter Weather Advisory is being issued for parts our area.The Winter Weather Advisory being issued by the National Weather Service in Raleigh begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday.Over 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says as a deepening upper-level weather system tracks northeast, moisture will increase across our area and there will be more rain across much of central North Carolina throughout Friday."The air aloft will turn cold enough so that the rain will become mixed with wet snow and this mix of rain and snow will continue at times across central North Carolina during the day Friday and into Friday night," he said. "Most surfaces will just remain wet during the day."As deep, cold air continues to drill into the Carolinas, the precipitation becomes mostly snow Friday night. The precipitation is expected to linger into Saturday morning and then end. If there is a complete changeover to all snow, some places could pick up some accumulation on grassy areas or raised surfaces.Once that weak low-pressure area moves off to the northeast, drier air will gradually move in from the west Saturday afternoon."The upper-level winds will turn more out of the west during Saturday afternoon then more out of the northwest Saturday night," Schwenneker said. "This more westerly flow will help usher in the drier air and clouds gradually break up during Saturday afternoon. Saturday night turns out clear with temperatures plunging well into the 20s. Some of the normally colder spots might drop into the upper teens early Sunday morning."While we're expecting some flurries around here, officials in the North Carolina mountains are getting ready for a much bigger winter event.DOT crews in Henderson County have already started preparing for this weekend by getting the trucks ready.Crews say they expect to start brining the roads on Friday.It comes as Gov. Roy Cooper has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week. He is urging you be ready for potentially dangerous winter weather.Next week, Schwenneker says another cold front will sweep in from the northwest later Tuesday.This will bring a southwest wind flow for a short period of time pushing temps back to around 50. Then colder air will move back into the region. There will be a shower or two with the arrival of the colder air later Tuesday.Another round of colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week as high pressure builds in.