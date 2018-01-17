EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2958113" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Road conditions in Orange County

Wake County road conditions

Road conditions in Durham County

Granville County road conditions

Road conditions in Person County

As snow falls in parts of the Triangle, roads are starting to become snow-covered.NC State Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said troopers have been working hard to help monitor roadways to keep drivers safe.Yet, he encourages those who do not have to be on the roads to just stay home.Here's a look at road conditions around the ABC11 viewing area:Some roads in Wake County are snow-covered as snow starts to accumulate.Areas near Raleigh are now seeing snow on roadways as flakes are just starting to fall.Roadways are still clear in Cumberland County as snow makes its way east.