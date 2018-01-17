NC State Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said troopers have been working hard to help monitor roadways to keep drivers safe.
Yet, he encourages those who do not have to be on the roads to just stay home.
Here's a look at road conditions around the ABC11 viewing area:
Orange County
Wake County
Some roads in Wake County are snow-covered as snow starts to accumulate.
Areas near Raleigh are now seeing snow on roadways as flakes are just starting to fall.
Durham County
Granville County
Person County
Cumberland County
Roadways are still clear in Cumberland County as snow makes its way east.
We'll add more updates as ABC11 crews make their way through the state.