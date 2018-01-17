  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

A look at wintry road conditions around the area

Wintry road conditions around the area (WTVD)

As snow falls in parts of the Triangle, roads are starting to become snow-covered.

NC State Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said troopers have been working hard to help monitor roadways to keep drivers safe.

Yet, he encourages those who do not have to be on the roads to just stay home.

Here's a look at road conditions around the ABC11 viewing area:

Orange County

Road conditions in Orange County

Wake County

Some roads in Wake County are snow-covered as snow starts to accumulate.

Areas near Raleigh are now seeing snow on roadways as flakes are just starting to fall.

Wake County road conditions


Durham County

Road conditions in Durham County


Granville County
Granville County road conditions


Person County

Road conditions in Person County


Cumberland County

Roadways are still clear in Cumberland County as snow makes its way east.

We'll add more updates as ABC11 crews make their way through the state.
