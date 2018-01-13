Wendell man struck, killed by own car while trying to push it off US-64 in Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed by his own car Friday morning. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed by his own car Friday morning.

Troopers said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on US-64 East near Wendell Falls Parkway.

According to the incident report, 24-year-old Daniel Fisher, who was driving a Honda Civic, collided with a Dodge Stratus.

After the collision, the drivers started to push their vehicles off the highway.

As they were doing so, a Dodge Ram hit the Civic, causing it to run the young man over.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Fisher was transported to WakeMed where he was declared deceased.

The driver of the Dodge Ram sustained minor injuries and burn marks from his airbag deploying.

After seeing the second crash, troopers said both occupants of the Dodge Stratus fled the scene.

The first incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the Dodge Ram.

If you would like to help the Fisher family, donations can be made here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashman killedwake county newshit and run
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Is more snow on the way?
What Trump's 's---hole' comments could mean for the travel ban
Triangle woman vacationing in Hawaii recounts 'mistake' missile alert
Woman arrested after 10K packets of heroin left at middle school
Infectious disease alert reported for airport passengers
What Hawaiians saw on TV during missile scare
Hawaii emergency officials: Alert of ballistic missile threat was mistake
Child shot in Durham gas station parking lot
Show More
Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at 89
Fire near tracks in Newark disrupts train service
African immigrants in Raleigh 'insulted' by Trump's vulgar remarks
WakeMed goes dark during brief power outage
'Smash and grab' crimes reported by several police departments
More News
Top Video
African immigrants in Raleigh 'insulted' by Trump's vulgar remarks
Child shot in Durham gas station parking lot
WakeMed goes dark during brief power outage
Nerves are shot after Wake school bus, city bus hit by BBs
More Video