WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed by his own car Friday morning.
Troopers said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on US-64 East near Wendell Falls Parkway.
According to the incident report, 24-year-old Daniel Fisher, who was driving a Honda Civic, collided with a Dodge Stratus.
After the collision, the drivers started to push their vehicles off the highway.
As they were doing so, a Dodge Ram hit the Civic, causing it to run the young man over.
Fisher was transported to WakeMed where he was declared deceased.
The driver of the Dodge Ram sustained minor injuries and burn marks from his airbag deploying.
After seeing the second crash, troopers said both occupants of the Dodge Stratus fled the scene.
The first incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
No charges will be filed against the driver of the Dodge Ram.
If you would like to help the Fisher family, donations can be made here.