What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect

ROUND ROCK, Texas --
Here's what we know about the man believed to be at the center of the deadly attacks bringing fear to Austin for three weeks.

A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mark Anthony Conditt, of Pflugerville. The mayor of the suspected bomber's hometown says the suspect lived only two blocks away from him in a part of the city known as Old Town.

Conditt detonated a bomb inside his vehicle as SWAT officers approached him in the parking lot of a motel along I-35 in Round Rock. At least one officer fired gunshots following the blast. The suspect died from multiple injuries.

Conditt was earlier identified as a 24-year-old white male. An autopsy will determine cause of death.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said officers following leads identified Conditt as a person of interest, and their further investigation led to locating him in the parking lot.

It's not yet known if Conditt was working alone, so residents are urged to remain vigilant. Police don't know if any further bombs were placed during the last 24 hours of the suspect's life.

Early Wednesday morning, agents arrived at a home in Pflugerville to question two former roommates of Conditt. Sources say they are cooperating and not considered suspects.

No motive has been determined for the string of deadly attacks.

