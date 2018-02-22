Who is slashing tires along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh?

A man snapped a picture of a man he suspected was about to slash a tire in Raleigh. (ABC11 Eyewitness)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Apparently, at least one man is slashing tires on cars along Hillsborough Street in downtown Raleigh but police are not investigating.

ABC11 has spoken to an eyewitness about the crime but Raleigh Police said he's the only one they have heard from.

So there is apparently no investigation underway since police haven't heard from a victim with property damage.

ABC11 found one victim who works at a construction site on Hillsborough Street.

He said a tire on his work truck was punctured last week, but he didn't report it to police.

He said he will now do that.

While getting a new tire, he said he met another man who discovered his tire had been punctured while parked on Hillsborough Street.

Several downtown-area tire-store workers told ABC 11 they have seen a number of cars with the same problem in the past couple of weeks.

The eyewitness told ABC11 he hopes others will too so police can get the suspect off the streets.

He snapped a picture of the suspect with his phone after yelling at him when he saw a knife in the young man's hand as he was bent over next to a car.

In the image you can only see the back of the suspect.
