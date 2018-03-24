Why the 'Happy Birthday' song at March for Our Lives had crowd in tears

EMILY SHAPIRO
Overcome with emotion, one Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor, her voice shaking, led the March for Our Lives crowd in D.C. in a round of "Happy Birthday" in honor of her slain classmate, Nicholas Dworet, who would have turned 18 years old today.

Some in the crowd held each other close as they joined along and sang.

Dworet, one of 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month, was a passionate swimmer who was headed to the University of Indianapolis to join the university's swim team, his family said.

"He was a happy young man full of joy and life," his family said in a statement. "He dreamed of making the Olympic swim team and going to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He believed he could accomplish anything as long as he tried his best."

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally
March for our Lives: In their own words
Cold rain arrives today with chance of wintry mix
Shooting leaves one dead in Fayetteville
Krzyzewski tirade puts a 'little pop' in Duke's step
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
Show More
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos