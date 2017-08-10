Widespread power outage reported in Durham

Duke Energy outage map shows power outages in Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department reports a power outage that reaches across several districts and the downtown areas. Many traffic lights are out.

Officers urge people use caution when driving through the affected areas.

CLICK HERE FOR OUTAGE INFORMATION FROM DUKE ENERGY

Duke Energy says that a problem at the "Durham Main Substation" is causing the outage.

They say that at least 13,000 customers are without power.

Crews are at the main substation, located on Washington Street.

A cause is unknown at this time, and an estimated time for restoring power has not been determined.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
power outageDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Highway Patrol releases picture of vehicle in deadly Wake County hit-and-run
Where and when to see the eclipse in North Carolina
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returns home
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Channing Tatum goes all 'Magic Mike' in NC convenience store
No easy options in Wake Co. class-size reduction talks
500-pound butter cow unveiled at Illinois State Fair
North Korea details its threat to Guam, says 'only absolute force can work' on Trump
Show More
Franklin weakens to tropical storm over Mexico
Cary police investigate after man shot
Friends await answers after teen found dead in Falls Lake
Cam sits, Byrd shines as Panthers beat Texans 27-17
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos