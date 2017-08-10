Widespread power outage reported in Durham

The Durham Police Department reports a power outage that reaches across several districts and the downtown areas. Many traffic lights are out.Officers urge people use caution when driving through the affected areas.Duke Energy says that a problem at the "Durham Main Substation" is causing the outage.They say that at least 13,000 customers are without power.Crews are at the main substation, located on Washington Street.A cause is unknown at this time, and an estimated time for restoring power has not been determined.