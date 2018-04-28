WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women pinned when car jumps curb

EMBED </>More Videos

Good samaritans spring into action after car pins two people in washington DC. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Good samaritans acted like super heroes out of a movie, as they jumped into action in our nations' capital to save two people trapped under a car.

Video shows the silver Chevy Malibu jumping the curb and pinning two women underneath it on a Washington, D.C. street corner.

The driver climbed out on the passenger side. Then she checked on her 8-year-old son riding in the back seat.

Some people who saw the wreck immediately came over and started working as a team to lift the car off the trapped people.

The driver, who did not want to be identified to WJLA-TV, says she was especially grateful for the help, saying, "I'm six months pregnant, we ran over people. I'm glad there were enough people out here to physically lift the car to get them from under it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcaught on camerarescueWashington DC
Top Stories
Man charged with attempted murder after shootout with Wayne Co. deputies
18-year-old charged with murder in grandmother's death
Kids, dog hailed as heroes for saving Fort Bragg mom
Here's what you need to know to navigate Brewgaloo
Garner craft beer brewer cancer-free - just in time for Brewgaloo
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit over 'mental trauma'
Apex Police issue 154 tickets in 3 weeks at dangerous intersection
Durham police make arrest in death of China Wok restaurant owner
Show More
NFL Draft: Panthers go for speed with LSU corner in 2nd round
Dreamville: J. Cole announces new music festival in Raleigh
Donation jar, meant for woman who needs new kidney, stolen from shop
At rally, mom remembers daughter who was electrocuted while working as lifeguard
How to do Raleigh's Brewgaloo craft beer festival
More News