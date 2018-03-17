Wilson man charged with murder in fatal stabbing

Kelvin Raynard Mangum Jr. (Wilson Police Department)

WILSON, NC (WTVD) --
A Wilson man has been arrested and charged in a Saturday afternoon stabbing death.

It happened about 2:20 p.m., Wilson Police said in the 700 block of Suggs Street. Officers found Bobby Romale Jones, 50, lying in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds to the chest.

Jones was pronounced dead at Wilson Medical Center.

Officers arrested Kelvin Raynard Mangum Jr., 27, of the 700 block of Hines Street. Mangum has been charged with murder.

He is being held in the Wilson County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or the Wilson Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.
