Wilson police investigating after teen shot and killed

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) --Wilson police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Friday night.
Authorities say after being dispatched to the Speedway at 1602 Martin Luther King Blvd., they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound around 1700 Freeman Street around 9:34 p.m.
The victim has been identified as Luis Bravo, of Wilson.
First responders used life-saving techniques but Bravo died from his injuries.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or CrimeStoppers at 252-243-2255.