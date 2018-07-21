Wilson police investigating after teen shot and killed

Wilson police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Friday night.Authorities say after being dispatched to the Speedway at 1602 Martin Luther King Blvd., they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound around 1700 Freeman Street around 9:34 p.m.The victim has been identified as Luis Bravo, of Wilson.First responders used life-saving techniques but Bravo died from his injuries.This is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or CrimeStoppers at 252-243-2255.