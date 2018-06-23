Wilson police searching for car and driver in fatal hit-and-run

WILSON, N.C. --
Wilson police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man on the 5800 block of Ward Boulevard.

When officers responded to a hit-and-run call, they found Raymundo Orozco, 34, severely injured and not breathing. The incident was reported around 2:15 a.m., according to a news release from Wilson police.

Emergency medical responders administered lifesaving procedures but with no success.

Witnesses stated that Orozco was struck by a white vehicle that was traveling on Ward Boulevard heading north.

The vehicle is a white 4 door vehicle and could possibly be a Toyota.

The vehicle will have significant front and front driver's side damage. The driver's side headlight will be completely destroyed.

The Wilson Police Department's STEP Team is actively investigating the accident.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runWilson
Top Stories
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
Officials respond to drowning at Person Co. lake
HGTV's Joanna Gaines gives birth to fifth child
27-year-old man will be charged in overnight officer-involved shooting in Harnett County
When's the best time to eat dessert? And other questions you have about sugar
Firefighters respond to Cary house fire
Wake Forest sprayground closes after child tampered with equipment
Flames deal Dougie Hamilton in 5-player deal with Hurricanes
Show More
Man injured in shooting in Raleigh Days Inn parking lot overnight
Dogs befuddled by latest internet craze, the #whatthefluffchallenge
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Man charged after truck driver accidentally shot on I-40 in Johnston County
Man survives after being struck by train in Fayetteville
More News