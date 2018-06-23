Wilson police searching for car and driver in fatal hit-and-run

Wilson police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man on the 5800 block of Ward Boulevard.When officers responded to a hit-and-run call, they found Raymundo Orozco, 34, severely injured and not breathing. The incident was reported around 2:15 a.m., according to a news release from Wilson police.Emergency medical responders administered lifesaving procedures but with no success.Witnesses stated that Orozco was struck by a white vehicle that was traveling on Ward Boulevard heading north.The vehicle is a white 4 door vehicle and could possibly be a Toyota.The vehicle will have significant front and front driver's side damage. The driver's side headlight will be completely destroyed.The Wilson Police Department's STEP Team is actively investigating the accident.Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.