Pennsylvania woman arrested after 10K packets of heroin left at middle school

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania --
A Bucks County woman is behind bars after police say she left a backpack containing 10,000 packets of heroin in the parking lot of a middle school in Bensalem Township.

Twenty-six-year-old Natasha Willis of Bensalem is charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and related offenses.

Police say Willis admitted leaving a backpack containing four bricks of heroin in the rear parking lot of Cecilia Snyder Middle School on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

The heroin had already been packaged for sale, police say. The bag contained approximately 10,000 dosage units of heroin at a street value estimated at $100,000.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a tan Toyota Corolla with New Jersey registration was in the area where the schoolbag was recovered.

Investigators then conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle around 8:50 p.m. on January 10, which led to the identity and arrest of Willis.
Police say Willis admitted to possessing and accidentally placing the schoolbag outside of her vehicle and behind the school.

She was arraigned and bail was set at $750,000.00 (10%).

Willis was turned over to Pennsylvania Constables and transported to the Bucks County Correction Facility.

Authorities say at no time were the students placed in danger due to the quick action of school district personnel and police.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
