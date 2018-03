A Durham woman was arrested and a man sustained serious injuries after a hit-and-run Wednesday morning.Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. near Liberty and Spruce streets.According to officers, 34-year-old Tracey Hartman, of Durham, was traveling westbound when she struck 60-year-old Raul Moreno.Hartman was arrested shortly after the incident near police headquarters.She is charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while her license was revoked.