Woman arrested for carrying a concealed weapon at RDU

Sydney Ann Webster (Courtesy: Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH DURHAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WTVD) --
A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after she was arrested for having a gun at Raleigh Durham International Airport over the weekend.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Sydney Ann Webster of Newport, Rhode Island on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident happened at the Terminal 1 security checkpoint.

The TSA reportedly screened Webster's carry-on bag and discovered a gun inside.

Authorities said Webster did not have a concealed carry permit and was arrested.
