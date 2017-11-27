Woman arrested for carrying a concealed weapon at RDU

A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after she was arrested for having a gun at Raleigh Durham International Airport over the weekend.Authorities arrested 19-year-old Sydney Ann Webster of Newport, Rhode Island on Sunday.According to officials, the incident happened at the Terminal 1 security checkpoint.The TSA reportedly screened Webster's carry-on bag and discovered a gun inside.Authorities said Webster did not have a concealed carry permit and was arrested.