Woman charged with force-feeding 4-year-old at Raleigh child care

Shirley Staten and Nina Lassiter (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office says it has charged two women at the Growing Well Child Care Center in the 5-thousand block of Neuse Street just outside Raleigh.

According to an arrest warrant, 69-year-old Shirley Staten - the owner - force-fed rice and water to a 4-year-old child causing "permanent or protracted injury."

She's charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and misdemeanor child abuse.

Another woman, 37-year-old Nina Lassiter, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

The investigation is ongoing.
