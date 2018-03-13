Woman charged with threatening to bomb North Carolina middle school

Barbara Elizabeth Sherrill (Credit: Alexander County Sheriff's Department via WSOC)

HIDDENITE, N.C. --
The Alexander County Sheriff's Department has charged a woman with threatening to bomb East Alexander Middle School in Hiddenite.

According to WSOC, deputies said 29-year-old Barbara Elizabeth Sherrill told others that law enforcement "better hope they find them (the bombs) before they go off."

School was dismissed Monday at 9 a.m. because of weather and a search of the school, which turned up no explosive devices.

Sherill is charged with one count of felony false report of mass violence on education property.

She was booked under a $20,000 bond.
