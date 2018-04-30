Woman fatally stabbed in Fayetteville's College Lakes Park

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police said a woman was fatally stabbed during an altercation at College Lakes Park in the area of Rosehill Road and Tranquil Drive on Monday.

She was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

Police said officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the park at 3:32 p.m.

One or two people became involved in a physical altercation with the victim, police said, and during the struggle, the woman was stabbed.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
