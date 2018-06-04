Woman held on $500K bail for allegedly hitting man with her car on baseball field

The Maine woman who allegedly mowed down a man with her car during a baseball game Friday night now faces manslaughter charges.A Springvale judge set a $500,000 cash bail for Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine.Sharrow did not enter a plea, a district court clerk confirmed to ABC News.The 51-year-old woman was recorded on camera plowing through a fence at Goodall Park and rounding the baseball field diamond counterclockwise, sending ballplayers into a panic to seek safety, officials with the York County Sheriff's Office said.As Sharrow motored back into the middle of the field and through the gate, she allegedly struck 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, officials said. Parkhurst died while en route to a local hospital."I pitched to one batter and then I heard, like, rubber burning and everyone looked up and then I heard screaming," Zachary McMurtry told ABC affiliate WMTW in Maine.His friend, Makena Murphy, recorded Sharrow driving hazardously around the diamond.Sharrow has two prior convictions for driving under the influence, WMTW reported. She is due back in court on Sept. 5.