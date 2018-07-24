Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County

A woman is in the hospital after she was hit during a traffic stop Monday night.According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Gillespie Street at West Mount Drive.An ABC11 crew on scene said the woman jumped from a vehicle after it was stopped by a trooper.The woman then ran across the street and got hit by a car.She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.The driver of the car the woman jumped from was arrested.Authorities have not commented on the charges he faces.Officials did not comment if the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman is facing charges.