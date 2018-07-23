Woman impaled by unattended beach umbrella on Maryland beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Beach umbrella impales woman in chest: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 22, 2018 (Shutterstock)

OCEAN CITY, Md. --
A 46-year-old Pennsylvania woman was flown out after officials say she was pierced in the chest by a beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 3:11 PM. at the 54th street beach.

Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said the victim was pierced by an unattended rental umbrella that had not been returned to the stand.

Captain Arbin said first responders secured the umbrella so it wouldn't blow around with the help of beachgoers.

Once the fire department arrived on scene, they were able to cut the wooden pole, but a small piece remained under the victim's skin.

We're told first responders didn't want to remove the pole completely in fear of causing more damage.

OC Paramedics responded to the scene and took the woman to a Maryland State Police aviation helicopter. She was then transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

According to Captain Arbin, at PRMC, doctors will perform X-rays and decide the best way to remove the remaining pole.

Her condition is currently unknown at this time, but officials say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Last week, a woman was impaled by a beach umbrella on the New Jersey shore. Authorities said part of the umbrella pierced the woman's ankle after being driven along by the force of the wind.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbeaches
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News