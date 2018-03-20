VALLEJO GONE GIRL KIDNAPPING

VIDEO: Woman at center of 2015 California kidnapping case, called a hoax by police, recounts her 'nightmare'

EMBED </>More Videos

The couple at the center of the 2015 kidnapping case the Vallejo Police Department called a hoax is speaking publicly for the first time in an exclusive ABC News interview. (ABC News)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
The woman accused of a 2015 kidnapping hoax in California is speaking exclusively to ABC News.

Denise Huskins was kidnapped from her boyfriend's bed in 2015. Her boyfriend, now fiance, Aaron Quinn reported it to police. But when she was found alive in Huntington Beach two days later, authorities called the entire thing a hoax.

Huskins says Matthew Muller bound, drugged and separated the couple. He kidnapped and raped her.

RELATED: Mother of 'Gone Girl' Boyfriend Faults Police

Huskins spoke to ABC News' Amy Robach in an exclusive interview. She says she hoped to survive by appealing to Muller's sense of humanity, so she told him a story from her childhood. It worked.

"When he opened the car door, I thought this is it. Either I'm going to hear a gunshot and that's it, or I'm going to be pushed off a cliff. I could feel him guiding me and I thought I was walking to my death. And then I heard a door close behind me, and I pulled up the blindfold and I thought oh God, he is going to release me," said Huskins.

Muller was eventually arrested. He pleaded guilty in Huskins' kidnapping and was sentenced to 40 years in prison last year. The couple reached a settlement with Vallejo police last week.

Watch the couple's full exclusive interview on "Good Morning America".
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnapkidnappingcrimeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge
Low visibility, wet roads slow morning commute
Snow prediction: Snowfall stays north, light accumulation for Triangle
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near NC State
Church, Five Points residents meet over plan to raze houses for parking lot
Show More
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Many questions remain in death of young Garner mom found in ditch
Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at same school
20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville
Current Triangle traffic
More News
Top Video
Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge
2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near NC State
Low visibility, wet roads slow morning commute
Church, Five Points residents meet over plan to raze houses for parking lot
More Video