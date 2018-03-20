DURHAM POLICE

Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge

DURAHM (WTVD) --
A woman is in the hospital after Durham police said she crashed her car into a bridge support beam (pier) Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Roxboro Road at I-85.

Officers said the woman was driving southbound on Roxboro when she plowed into one of the overpass' piers.

She was transported to Duke University Hospital; her condition is unknown at this time.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash and if weather and speed were factors.

