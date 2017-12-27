A woman was discovered dead at the base of a basement staircase in her Brooklyn home Wednesday, the victim of an apparent domestic homicide.Officials said the 23-year-old victim was discovered just after 10 a.m. in the basement of her home on Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section.She was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives believe she was thrown down the stairs.The case is preliminarily being treated as a domestic incident.Her young child was also found in the house.